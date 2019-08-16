l

IN PICTURES: 13 photos from Countryfile Live at Castle Howard

Countryfile Live is visiting the North of England for the first time, with the TV show's team at Castle Howard until Sunday August 18.

These photos show the event's first day. Photos by Tony Johnson.

Presenter Anita Rani.

Presenter Matt Baker meets visitors.

Presenters Matt Baker and Anita Rani play croquet on the lawns infront of the stately home under the watch of Derek Knight from the Croquet Association.

The ribbon is cut to open the show.

