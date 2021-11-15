Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust Raising awareness of the impact of alcohol on health and wellbeing

Natalie Belt, service manager at YOURhealth, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust.

For some people, alcohol can become a central aspect of our relationships with friends, family or partners.

When this happens, it can actually stop people taking action to improve our drinking habits, even when those habits aren’t working for us.

Alcohol can also negatively affect relationships. It can heighten family tensions, get in the way of clear communication, and mean people are less present for each other, including their children.

Alcohol is strongly associated with mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

So, in support of this year’s campaign Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust is speaking out about the impact that alcohol can have on relationships, encouraging everyone to talk, and be prepared to listen more about the way their own or someone else’s drinking is affecting those around them, and to consider making some changes for a healthier and happier life.

Natalie Belt, service manager at YOURhealth, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know that alcohol and relationships are closely linked and that many associate alcohol with socialising. However, when one a loved one’s drinking starts to negatively impact our relationship or our own drinking habits, it can result in an undesirable impact on our life and wellbeing.

“We know many people have drank more over the last 18 months due to the pandemic, perhaps over feelings of loneliness, isolation or worry, and we want to remind people that there is support out there both to help you get back on track with your drinking, and also, to reconnect with your local community.”