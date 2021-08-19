House prices across the East Riding increased in June, Land Registry figures show.

The average the East Riding of Yorkshire house price in June was £205,943, Land Registry figures show. Photo: PA Images

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 12% annual growth.

The average the East Riding of Yorkshire house price in June was £205,943, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 7.1%, and the East Riding of Yorkshire underperformed compared to the 4.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the East Riding of Yorkshire rose by £22,000 – putting the area 16th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Richmondshire, where property prices increased on average by 29.4%, to £276,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Hull gained 4.2% in value, giving an average price of £121,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in the East Riding of Yorkshire in June – they increased 1.2%, to £153,660 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 11.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1% monthly; up 13.3% annually; £304,230 average

Semi-detached: up 1.1% monthly; up 11.4% annually; £190,352 average

Flats: up 0.9% monthly; up 7.8% annually; £105,468 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in the East Riding of Yorkshire spent an average of £170,000 on their property – £18,000 more than a year ago, and £34,000 more than in June 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £231,000 on average in June – 36.0% more than first-time buyers.