Hinge Centre’s Summer Fayre is set to take place at Bridlington CYP later this month

The Hinge Centre's Summer Fayre (free entry) will be held on Friday, August 27 between noon and 4pm.

A packed programme of activities are planned to keep all members of the family entertained.

It includes: Raffle, tombola, games, glitter tattoos, bouncy castles, crafts, cake stall, live music, balloon modelling, food, drinks, ice cream and more.

A spokesman said: “We welcome you to our annual community event; see the work we do to support our community; meet residents of the Havenfield Estate; meet service users, volunteers and staff. Bring your family, friends and colleagues for an afternoon of fun.”