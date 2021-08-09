GoFundMe campaign launched to pay for the funeral of well-known Bridlington character Elvis Presley

Two local people are fundraising for a funeral for Elvis Presley, who sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 52.

Elvis has no known next of kin and the money needs to be raised in the next couple of days.

The GoFundMe page is looking to raise £2,597 and has so far accrued £455.

Any funds raised will be paid direct to Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors, while any additional funds raised will be donated to Diabetes UK Charity to help others with similar experiences to Elvis.

One of the organisers said: “We have just a few days to raise £2,597, otherwise Elvis will be given an unattended cremation.

“We would like to show Elvis the respect and kindness he has shown others throughout his memorable life.

“We have been touched by the outpouring of kind comments about Elvis from the local community, and would like to give people the opportunity to attend a funeral to pay their respects.

“Elvis was unfortunate to have several health issues which he battled every day with great determination, sometimes with a smile on his face.

“We often laughed together after he had given someone a piece of his mind. He thought he was a medical expert, refused to listen to doctors as he believed they were talking a load of rubbish.

“He was funny, he laughed a lot, he loved to draw, and listen to the radio.

“He collected a vast amount of trinkets and ornaments wherever he went; he adored them and they were so important to him. Although his death was unexpected, Elvis died peacefully in his sleep.