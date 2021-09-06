Giant car boot sale held at Driffield School site

The Driffield School Association is hosting the second of its two giant car boot sales this Sunday (September 12) on the Driffield School Playing Field (Satnav YO25 5HR).

Entry to the event is via Manorfield Road which is off Wansford Road.

The car boot sale runs from 9am to noon with setting up from 7.30am (no earlier please).

Pitches cost £5 per unlimited space.

A spokesman for the event said: “There’s no need to book, just turn up on the day.

“There’s free parking plus toilets and refreshments.

“The event usually attracts 80-90 boots.