Funday back thanks to Flamborough RNLI team

Flamborough RNLI Funday will be back next month with a special event to mark the 150 year anniversary of Flamborough Lifeboat.Flamborough RNLI Funday will be back next month with a special event to mark the 150 year anniversary of Flamborough Lifeboat.

The Funday will be held on Flamborough Village Green on Sunday, August 29 from 10am.

A Flamborough RNLI spokesman said: “We are hoping to have around 25- 30 stalls, funfair rides, various activities, catering and souvenir stall.

“Bridlington Gold Radio roadshow will attend, and other entertainment will be provided, including a piper and sea shanties from the group Monkey’s Fist.”

Flamborough RNLI’s Fundraising Branch has launched a JustGiving page to bring in £500 for the charity. The campaign has raised £313 thanks to 15 supporters.