Free harvest giveaway as Hunmanby Railway Station holds Heritage Open Day

Guests gather at Hunmanby Railway Station during the Heritage Day event.

There was a display of ‘then and now’ photographs, comparing 1969/70 when the whole line from Hull to Scarborough was planned to be closed, to now with the best train service in its history.

A ‘time team table’ of items unearthed while making the gardens at the station was also on show.

The theme for this year’s National Heritage Day was ‘Edible Produce’ so the 300 foot flower borders was identified with edible plants.

Frank Paterson, who started work for the London North Eastern Railway in 1946 as a junior clerk and rose to be general manager of British Rail Eastern Region. He came to Hunmanby as he serves on the Advisory Panel of the Railway Heritage Trust.

There was also a harvest giveaway of fruit, flowers and vegetables from tables at the entrance to both platforms.

The produce was donated by Hunmanby Allotment Holders and village gardeners. The veg was free but donations were encouraged for St Catherine’s Hospice and Hunmanby Cancer Fund.

A spokesman said: “Hunmanby railway station is a great community station and a ‘gateway to the village’ winning a first prize in the National Community Rail Awards in December 2020.

“The work was very much a community project, the wall is now privately owned, being part of the old station house, but faces the platform in a prominent position and in the course of a year will be seen by many thousands of passengers who travel through the station by train, like Scarborough the majority of journeys are by visitors, so it gives a great impression.”

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake enjoyed the Heritage Day in Hunmanby.

He said: “I was delighted to attend Hunmanby Heritage Day and was particularly impressed with the picturesque train station newly enhanced with the first tiled network map since 1910.