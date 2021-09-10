Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers
Each week the Bridlington Free Press showcases the fantastic photographic talent of its readers.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 2:52 pm
Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.
Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?
If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected]freepress.co.uk to be considered for the weekly feature.