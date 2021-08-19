Flamborough RNLI’s well executed operation sees five people brought to safety

The crew veered the lifeboat down into the entrance of the cave and safely took the three people on board, two of whom had suffered injuries.

Lifeboat with volunteer crew arrived on scene at 12:19pm to find that one person had managed to swim to the safety of the beach.

One person was lifted into the boat from the water while three others were at the cliff face in the entrance to Smugglers Cave.

The rescue was made more difficult due to the sea conditions and the position of the casualties.

Once the casualties were on board the crew discarded the anchor in order to make a swift and safe withdrawal from the cliffs.

Volunteer crew undertook casualty care assessments and an ambulance was requested as one of the casualties required urgent medical attention.

On arrival back at South Landing one casualty was handed over to the awaiting ambulance crew.

The other casualties were taken into the lifeboat station where they were made comfortable and assessed by a paramedic before being discharged.

Crew member Tom Moate said: “It was a challenging service, made more difficult due to the sea conditions and the position of the casualties.

“There was good teamwork and communication between lifeboat crew and the local Coastguard rescue team.”