Find out more about community groups in town during special What’s On event at East Riding Leisure Bridlington

The community What's On event is taking place on Monday, October 25 from 10:30am to 2:30pm at East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

The event is taking place on Monday, October 25 from 10:30am to 2:30pm at East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

Members of the public are invited to come along and see everything that the Bridlington community has to offer, get support, and perhaps join a group or organisation.

The event will be hosted in a Covid secure way – it is recommended that those attending take lateral flow tests both before and after the day.

A wide range of organisations will be represented, including: Versus Arthritis, Kingfisher Cafe, The Hinge Centre, Bridlington Pride, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Bridlington Town Council, NHS Your Health Community Link and Health Trainers, Samaritans, Health Watch, East Riding Libraries, U3A, Wednesday Group, Bridlington Blades Fencing Club, Bridlington Bay Bowling Club, City Healthcare Partnership and Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre.

Councillor David Elvidge, portfolio holder for Community Involvement and the Voluntary Sector, said: “This will be a great event for the people of Bridlington, and a real opportunity to come and learn more about something new you could try, or get more information about something important in your life, a chance to volunteer, to make a difference in your community.”