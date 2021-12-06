Festive events: Your ultimate guide to Christmas services at churches across the Bridlington area
Here is the full list of festive services covering the churches across the Bridlington and district area:
Christ Church (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 6pm – Candlelit Carol Service
Christmas Eve at 4pm – Family Nativity
Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Communion
Christmas Day at 10.30am – Christmas Day @Christ Church
Sunday, December 26 at 9am – Communizoom and in-person in the Key Centre
Cornerstone Church
Sunday, December 19 at 10.45am – Family Christmas Service
Emmanuel (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 6pm – Christingles and Carols followed by mince pies
Christmas Eve at 5pm – Crib Service followed by mince pies
Christmas Day at 10am – Carols and Communion for all ages
Holy Trinity (CofE)
Christmas Day at 11am – Christmas Eucharist
Sunday, December 26 at 11am – Eucharist of the First Sunday of Christmas
Martongate Community Church (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service in North Library
Bridlington Priory (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Nativity Service with sheep and donkey
3pm – Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols
Thursday, December 23 at 6.30pm – Comfort and Peace at Christmas (a quiet, reflective service)
Christmas Eve at 4.30pm – Christingle preceded by popular Christmas music provided by Coz from 4pm
Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Mass
Christmas Day at 10.30am – Family Service
St John’s Burlington (Methodist)
Saturday, December 18, 9.30am to 4pm – Festival of Nativities and Café 1884 open for refreshments
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service
4pm – Festival of Nativities final celebrations with Festival Choir plus carols for all.
Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Communion
Christmas Day at 11am – Christmas Day Family Service
New Year’s Eve at 11.30pm – Watchnight Service
St John The Evangelist, Sewerby (CofE)
Christmas Eve at 5pm – Around the Crib with Canon Ian
Christmas Day at 9.30am – Christmas Eucharist
Sunday, December 26 at 9.30am – Eucharist of the First Sunday of Christmas
St Mark, West Hill (CofE)
Thursday, December 16 at 6pm – Carols on The Green.
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – St Mark’s Christingle
Thursday, December 23 at 4pm – Love Westhill, Christingle
Sewerby Methodist
Christmas Eve at 4pm – Family Carol service
Christmas Day at 10am – Short Christmas Day service
Barmston All Saints (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 3pm – Carols, readings, mince pies and mulled wine
Barmston Methodist Church
Sunday, December 19 at 10am – Sunday Worship with the Rev Robert Amos
Sunday, December 26 at 10am – Sunday Christmas Worship
Bempton St Michael (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service
Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm – Carols round the tree in the village centre
Christmas Eve at 10pm – Christmas Communion
Sunday, December 26 at 10.30pm – A service for St Stephen’s Day
Bessingby St Magnus (CofE)
Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm Candlelit Carol Service
Flamborough Methodist
Sunday, December 19 at 3pm – Carol service
Christmas Day at 11am – Short Christmas Day service
Flamborough St Oswald (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 6.30pm – Community Carol Service
Christmas Eve at 4.30pm – 11.30pm Midnight Mass
Christmas Day at 9.30am – Christmas Communion with carols
Sunday, December 26 at 9.30am – Communion service with carols for St Stephen’s Day
Reighton St Peter (CofE)
Christmas Eve at 9.30pm – Midnight Mass
Sunday, December 26 – No service
Skipsea Methodist Church
Sunday, December 19 at 11.15am – Sunday Worship with the Rev Robert Amos
Christmas Eve at 6pm – Walking Nativity and Blessing of the Stable
Sunday, December 26 at 11.15am – Sunday Christmas Worship
Speeton St Leonard (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 11am – Carol Service
Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Mass
Sunday, December 26 – No service
Ulrome St Andrew (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 11am – Christmas Communion with Carols
Christmas Day at 10.30am – Carols on Christmas Day
Sunday, January 2 at 11am – Service for New Year