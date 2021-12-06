Festive events: Your ultimate guide to Christmas services at churches across the Bridlington area

Christ Church on Quay Road.

Christ Church (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 6pm – Candlelit Carol Service

Christmas Eve at 4pm – Family Nativity

Bridlington Priory.

Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Communion

Christmas Day at 10.30am – Christmas Day @Christ Church

Sunday, December 26 at 9am – Communizoom and in-person in the Key Centre

Cornerstone Church

Sunday, December 19 at 10.45am – Family Christmas Service

Emmanuel (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 6pm – Christingles and Carols followed by mince pies

Christmas Eve at 5pm – Crib Service followed by mince pies

Christmas Day at 10am – Carols and Communion for all ages

Holy Trinity (CofE)

Christmas Day at 11am – Christmas Eucharist

Sunday, December 26 at 11am – Eucharist of the First Sunday of Christmas

Martongate Community Church (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service in North Library

Bridlington Priory (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Nativity Service with sheep and donkey

3pm – Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols

Thursday, December 23 at 6.30pm – Comfort and Peace at Christmas (a quiet, reflective service)

Christmas Eve at 4.30pm – Christingle preceded by popular Christmas music provided by Coz from 4pm

Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Mass

Christmas Day at 10.30am – Family Service

St John’s Burlington (Methodist)

Saturday, December 18, 9.30am to 4pm – Festival of Nativities and Café 1884 open for refreshments

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service

4pm – Festival of Nativities final celebrations with Festival Choir plus carols for all.

Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Communion

Christmas Day at 11am – Christmas Day Family Service

New Year’s Eve at 11.30pm – Watchnight Service

St John The Evangelist, Sewerby (CofE)

Christmas Eve at 5pm – Around the Crib with Canon Ian

Christmas Day at 9.30am – Christmas Eucharist

Sunday, December 26 at 9.30am – Eucharist of the First Sunday of Christmas

St Mark, West Hill (CofE)

Thursday, December 16 at 6pm – Carols on The Green.

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – St Mark’s Christingle

Thursday, December 23 at 4pm – Love Westhill, Christingle

Sewerby Methodist

Christmas Eve at 4pm – Family Carol service

Christmas Day at 10am – Short Christmas Day service

Barmston All Saints (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 3pm – Carols, readings, mince pies and mulled wine

Barmston Methodist Church

Sunday, December 19 at 10am – Sunday Worship with the Rev Robert Amos

Sunday, December 26 at 10am – Sunday Christmas Worship

Bempton St Michael (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service

Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm – Carols round the tree in the village centre

Christmas Eve at 10pm – Christmas Communion

Sunday, December 26 at 10.30pm – A service for St Stephen’s Day

Bessingby St Magnus (CofE)

Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm Candlelit Carol Service

Flamborough Methodist

Sunday, December 19 at 3pm – Carol service

Christmas Day at 11am – Short Christmas Day service

Flamborough St Oswald (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 6.30pm – Community Carol Service

Christmas Eve at 4.30pm – 11.30pm Midnight Mass

Christmas Day at 9.30am – Christmas Communion with carols

Sunday, December 26 at 9.30am – Communion service with carols for St Stephen’s Day

Reighton St Peter (CofE)

Christmas Eve at 9.30pm – Midnight Mass

Sunday, December 26 – No service

Skipsea Methodist Church

Sunday, December 19 at 11.15am – Sunday Worship with the Rev Robert Amos

Christmas Eve at 6pm – Walking Nativity and Blessing of the Stable

Sunday, December 26 at 11.15am – Sunday Christmas Worship

Speeton St Leonard (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 11am – Carol Service

Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Mass

Sunday, December 26 – No service

Ulrome St Andrew (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 11am – Christmas Communion with Carols

Christmas Day at 10.30am – Carols on Christmas Day