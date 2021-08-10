Family raises £800 for Cystic Fibrosis cause
A raffle to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) has accrued £300, the event’s organisers have confirmed.
The raffle followed a sponsored walk along Bridlington’s seafront which raised £500 for the cause.
These events were organised by Trish Robinson and her family after her grandson Logan was diagnosed with the condition.
Trish said: “We raised about £500 between us on the walk and £300 via the raffle.
“We would like to thank all our family and friends who have sponsored us and bought raffle tickets.
“Everyone’s generosity has seen us raise £800 for the cause. We so are grateful for their support.
“CF is very close to my heart as our grandson Logan Robinson, who was born last May, was diagnosed with it at just three weeks.”