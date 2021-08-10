Family raises £800 for Cystic Fibrosis cause

Trish Robinson is pictured with her grandson Logan.

The raffle followed a sponsored walk along Bridlington’s seafront which raised £500 for the cause.

These events were organised by Trish Robinson and her family after her grandson Logan was diagnosed with the condition.

Trish said: “We raised about £500 between us on the walk and £300 via the raffle.

“We would like to thank all our family and friends who have sponsored us and bought raffle tickets.

“Everyone’s generosity has seen us raise £800 for the cause. We so are grateful for their support.