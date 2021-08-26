Families on universal credit use giant Bridlington beach art to get message across to chancellor Rishi Sunak

A group of about 80 individuals made up of families who rely on universal credit to put food on the table and pay their bills travelled from Chesterfield to help create a giant £20 note in the sand. Photo courtesy of Sand In Your Eye

A group of about 80 individuals made up of families who rely on UC to put food on the table and pay their bills travelled from Chesterfield to help create a giant £20 note in the sand.

The sand art was then washed away by the tide, representing the UC cut scheduled for Thursday, September 30.

The event was organised by Unite Community and the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers’ Centre, with support from Chesterfield food bank Gussie’s Kitchen and Chesterfield borough council’s Labour group.

Unite regional community coordinator Heather Blakey said: “The message to Rishi Sunak is loud and clear from these families – ‘don’t cancel the cut’.

“Twenty pound may not seem a lot to the multi-millionaire chancellor and his wealthy Conservative colleagues, but for families across the UK it is a lifeline that in four weeks’ time will mean the difference between scraping by and going without.

“It certainly will not help the Government’s so-called levelling up agenda.