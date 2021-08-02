Extra £5m to boost projects around region

Cllr Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The cash comes from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s General Fund Reserve, money that came from some savings it made during last year’s budget.

The majority of the reserve was used during the Covid crisis, but £5m of the remaining will now go towards investment into a wide variety of projects.

The new awards will include further support for communities and businesses to help them recover from the pandemic, the council’s work against climate change and improving the area’s open spaces.

The funding will include:

○ A further£1.1m going to support the community’s recovery from Covid-19.

○ An extra £1m will go towards the council’s fight against climate change.

○ The iCare Project will receive £1.4m.

○ The council’s Special Education Needs and Disabilities Plan will receive £1m to support its improvement project.

○ £500,000 will go towards refurbishing the area’s parks and playgrounds.

Cllr Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This money from the council’s General Fund Reserve will be used to benefit a great number of people, places and projects throughout the East Riding.