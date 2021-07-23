Explosive Coldplace show heading to Spa

Coldplace will be at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, September 25.

The band will be performing a host of Coldplay hits during the full theatre show on Saturday, September 25, which includes lasers, confetti canons, video screens, and of course themselves ‘encapsulating the essence of Coldplay’.

Shane Croft, lead singer of Coldplace, said: “Lockdown has brought many to challenges to many people over the last 18 months, in so many different ways.

“We have all learnt a lot about ourselves and our lives, and we have also lost loved ones and friends along the way and gained friends too. I think everyone has a different story to tell about their lives over the last year and their reality.

“Our reality now is that we are allowed to perform to a live audience on a stage, and this is our focus at the moment.

“As musicians, this is what we’ve been longing for since we first went into Lockdown last year. We had no idea it would last this long, and unlike other industries, we haven’t had any relaxation of rules during this time.”

A spokesman added: “Expect an explosive show, complete with confetti canons, a laser light show and the Xylobands which Coldplace used in their tour, for the audience to light up the auditorium, and a celebration to be back on stage.”