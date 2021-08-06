EVENTS: Refurbished Bridlington Contemporary gallery will reopen tomorrow (Saturday, August 7)

After 508 days of closure, the refurbished Bridlington Contemporary gallery at 3 West Street will re-open tomorrow (August 7) with a new and exciting exhibition.

The ‘Creative Bridlington’ exhibition will be highlighting the work of more than 20 talented artists from the Bridlington and district area.

For the foreseeable future, the gallery will be operating within a Covid-safe environment and is using the online booking system EventBrite.

A gallery spokesperson said: “Creative Bridlington will be showcasing over 20 of the many creatives that live or work in Bridlington.

“The exhibition includes costume and jewellery designers, sculptors and ceramicists, digital artists and photographers, and paintings and multi-media works.

“Please search for ‘Creative Bridlington’ on Eventbrite to book a free ticket. We look forward very much to welcoming you back.”

Go to tinyurl.com/tk7e8kwb to book your free ticket.