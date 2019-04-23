Emergency services called in search for missing man

Coastguards and police officers searched the area from Flamborough to Speeton, after reports of a missing person near to the RSPB reserve at Bempton Cliffs.

Rescue teams from Bridlington and Filey were paged to assist Humberside Police and the Flamborough Lifeboat crew also searched from the sea.

They concentrated on the areas along the clifftops from Thornwick Bay towards Bempton and from Speeton towards Bempton.

One of the search teams came across the casualty on the cliff top and assisted by the police took him away from danger. Once in a safe position, he was handed over to Humberside Police.