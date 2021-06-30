East Riding Council ‘taking appropriate steps’ to remove travellers from Moorfield Car Park

A large number of traveller caravans, trucks and vans arrived at Moorfield Car Park on Monday evening (June 28).

This has led to a cricket programme being called off and the Gasworx Skatepark taking the decision to close for the time being.

A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The council has received complaints about the encampment and is taking the appropriate steps to remove this group of travellers from the land.

“Permit holders for the car park have the choice of more then one car park within their permit conditions and we have asked permit holders to use one of the other car parks listed within their permit conditions until the encampment is moved on.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to permit holders.”

A statement on the Gasworx Skatepark said: “As emergency vehicles cannot currently access the skatepark, we have no choice but to officially close.