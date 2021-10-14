Disruption for commuters as Network Rail upgrades signalling and track in Bridlington

Major work is taking place to upgrade the signalling system and track in Bridlington later this month.Major work is taking place to upgrade the signalling system and track in Bridlington later this month.

There will be no trains running to/from Bridlington between Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 31 with busses connecting passengers between Driffield and Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough.

The roads at Bridlington Quay level crossing and Carnaby level crossing will also be closed during this time, with signposted diversions in place.

Improvements will be carried out over nine days by Network Rail to reduce future disruption and bring a modern, more reliable railway for passengers.

On Friday, October 22, signallers at Bridlington South signal box will pull the levers for the last time – before the 65-lever frame is upgraded with a modern control panel.

Over the nine days, the older mechanical signals next to the track will also be replaced with modern colour light ones.

The signalling equipment has been in place for over 60 years. Although it is iconic, it is now deemed outdated and renewing it will improve reliability and reduce disruption on the railway.

A spokesman said: “For this work to take place safely, no trains will run to or from Bridlington between Saturday 23 and Sunday 31 October.

“Bus replacement services will keep passengers moving between Driffield and Bridlington/Filey/Scarborough during this time.

“Passengers are advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and allow plenty of time.”

Chris Gee, operations director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “Many people, including myself, will be sorry to see this iconic equipment taken out of action but it is necessary to modernise the railway, boost reliability and reduce delays for passengers travelling to and from Bridlington and across East Yorkshire.

“We’ve planned this work carefully so that we can also improve the track whist the line is closed – preventing disruption over multiple weekends for passengers.