Coastguard team rescue man stuck on the cliffs at Thornwick Bay after he tried to take photos

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team have rescued a man who was stuck on the cliffs at Thornwick Bay over the weekend.

The team is warning people not to climb the cliffs following the incident on Saturday (August 14), asking visitors and locals to stay on the well marked coastal paths.

A spokesman said: “The team were tasked alongside Filey Coastguard to reports of a casualty stuck on the cliffs at Thornwick Bay, Flamborough, having climbed up the cliff to take photographs.

“Coastguard Rescue Officers made their way to a point as close to the casualty as possible while remaining safe on the coastal path.

“At this stage the officer in charge made an assessment of the situation and deemed the only appropriate method of extraction was by helicopter.

“Rescue helicopter 912 from Humberside was tasked and winched to the casualty. Rescue 912 recovered the casualty to a place of safety where they were met by Coastguard Rescue Officers.

“An excellent team effort/joint working by HM Coastguard CRT and Coastguard Helicopter.