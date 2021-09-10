Cinnamon Trust charity appealing for volunteer dog walkers in Bridlington

The Cinnamon Trust, a national charity that helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care, is looking to attract dog walkers in the Bridlington area.The Cinnamon Trust, a national charity that helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care, is looking to attract dog walkers in the Bridlington area.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We are paticularly looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident in Bridlington and their delightful dog who would love to go for a good walk.

“If you would like to have a more in-depth chat about becoming a volunteer please call us during office hours (Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm) on 01736 758 701.”

The charity’s volunteers also foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.