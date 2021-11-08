Celebrate your inner robin on adventure trails at RSPB Bempton

The RSPB has partnered with Aardman and Netflix to host bespoke Robin Robin adventure trails on over 30 of its nature reserves, including at Bempton.

Robin Robin is Aardman’s new festive stop-motion musical tale about a young robin trying to fit in.

It debuts on Netflix from Wednesday, November 24.

These trails will allow the whole family to experience Robin Robin all while spending time outdoors.

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, co-creators and directors of Robin Robin, said: “It’s a dream come true to be partnering with the RSPB, bringing our Robin into their wonderful reserves and helping families connect with the wildlife around them.”

A spokesman for the RSPB said: “Running from November 24 to January 10, young adventurers will learn to sing like a robin, find their very own superpower, and use all their senses to connect with their robin within.

“An activity booklet will help children complete all the challenges and be rewarded with a certificate for completing the trail and becoming a brilliant robin.