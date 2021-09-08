Bridlington winter let chalets up for grabs

Chalets will only be available to reserve instore at the Coastal Services Office on Princess Mary Promenade.

With the winter season fast approaching, the winter chalet programme will be launched from the team’s office in Bridlington.

Chalets will only be available to reserve instore at the Coastal Services Office, Princess Mary Promenade, Bridlington.

Customers are asked not to ring or email as the team will be unable to make the reservation from these methods of contact.

Payment in full will be required at the time of booking.

Coastal services manager Kirsty Salisbury said: “By booking instore, you will be able to choose the individual chalet you would like to book (subject to availability).

“Please do think about which number you would like in advance but do consider others in case your preference has already been taken.

“Due to unprecedented demand last year, we anticipate the chalets will sell out very quickly.

“If you do secure a chalet, please ensure you have your card ready to pay at the time of booking.