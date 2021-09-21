Bridlington set to host Northern Girls at a secret location next month

The Northern Girls project will feature in Bridlington next month.

The Pilot Theatre project brings together debut writers, brilliant professional UK theatre talent, schools, and community venues.

Bridlington is one of three venues to host the event.

The performance are developed, written and performed by women and girls with direct connections to each venue with each short piece representing the joys, frustrations, and complexities of female life.

The shows will all be made up of a series of individual and deeply personal stories exploring big ideas around place, identity, and asking what it means to be a woman in the north in 2021.

The team from Pilot Theatre are working with some of the north’s most exciting community arts producers and innovative grassroots groups to co-produce Northern Girls.

In Bridlington, Shannon Barker, Ellie Brammar and Nadia Emam will take centre stage between Wednesday, October 13 to Saturday, October 16.

Esther Richardson, Pilot Theatre’s creative director, said: “Northern Girls is my dream project and it really has been a dream to conjure it into existence.

“Young women must have the opportunity to speak about their lives in their own voices, and the subjects that matter to them. We want to encourage a new generation, because we need more women crafting the narratives and speaking up.”