Bridlington Probus Club starts new season at The Expanse next month

Members of the Probus Club of Bridlington will hold their first meeting of the new season at the Expanse Hotel on Thursday, September 2.

Members will again be able to socialise over the usual three course meal and coffee which will come as a welcome return to normal after the lockdowns.

Roger Stanley, who is a member of Probus and has had connections with the aircraft industry, will give his talk on the airship station at Howden. He will describe its creation in 1916 as a Royal Navy Air Station moving on to it being used in the 1920s by Vickers for the construction of the R100 airship.

The Probus Club of Bridlington is affiliated to the national Probus Club movement.

This movement was founded in 1965 to foster the regular meeting of retired professional and business people for their fellowship and an extension of common interests. A number of our meetings are attended by members’ wives and partners and meetings also take place with neighbouring Probus Clubs.