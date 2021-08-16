Bridlington man Roger tackles 100-mile fundraising challenge for hospital to say thank you after surgery

Roger Gray is walking 100 miles between Tuesday, August 17 to Saturday, August 28 to show his gratitude. Photo submitted

A Bridlington man is going the extra miles to raise funds for Bridlington Hospital to say thank you following surgery to remove cancer from his forehead.

Roger Gray is walking 100 miles between Tuesday, August 17 to Saturday, August 28 to show his gratitude.

Mr Gray’s challenge has already raised £635 which will go towards patient care thanks to the backing of 21 supporters.

Mr Gray said: “I received excellent surgery to remove cancer from my forehead. With your support, York Teaching Hospital Charity is making a real difference – helping patients, relatives and visitors feel better. Thank you for supporting the walk.”