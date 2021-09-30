Bridlington Lifeboat crew called out to rescue stricken yacht off Flamborough Head

The all weather lifeboat towed the stricken yacht back to Bridlington Harbour, taking two hours.

Once in the water, roughly 40 minutes later, the All Weather Lifeboat arrived on the scene.

With a south easterly Force 6 and two metre swell, coxswain Steve Emmerson decided to place two crew members aboard the casualty vessel.

He manoeuvred the lifeboat alongside the yacht so two members could board.

Once the members were on the yacht they checked on the condition of the sailor and the lifeboat towed the yacht back to Bridlington Harbour, taking two hours.

A spokesman said: “When Jordan Harrison and Sarah Berry boarded on the yacht they assessed the lone sailor and decided he was well enough to stay aboard the yacht.

“The decision was then made to tow the yacht back to Bridlington harbour.

“Once inside Bridlington Harbour, the lifeboat brought the yacht alongside and took it to a visitors pontoon. It was then left in the care of Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team.”

The Lifeboat team added: “We would like to say a big thank you to the shore crew that turned up to get the lifeboat afloat – a good turn out of crew all eager to help wherever necessary.

“Most of the shore crew stayed at the station until midnight to help with the recovery and preparing the lifeboat ready for service again.