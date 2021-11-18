Bridlington Lidl store expected to be open in early Spring new year

Hargreaves Services is currently working on the Lidl store (and B&M) near the railway station on the old Hilderthorpe Road coach park. Photo: Phil Hutchinson

Supermarket chain Lidl has released an update on the new Bridlington store.

Hargreaves Services is currently working on the Lidl store (and B&M) near the railway station on the old Hilderthorpe Road coach park.

A spokesman for Lidl said: “Construction of our new Lidl store in Bridlington is well underway and we have recently begun the final fit out works for the store. We hope to open the store in early Spring next year.

“Once opened, the store will create around 40 new jobs for the local area and we can’t wait to start serving our fresh, quality and affordable produce to residents.