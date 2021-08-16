Bridlington Kite Festival set to soar again above Sewerby Fields following lockdown lay-off

As well as professional demonstrations, visitors can have their own chance to have a go with kites available for loan during supervised sessions.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We really looking forward for some of the world’s largest inflatable kites to take to the skies, above the dramatic cliffs this September, and that kites of all descriptions, sizes and colours take the air for two days of stunning aerial displays.”