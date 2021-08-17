Bridlington Comic Con ‘back with a bang’ at The Spa next month

Stormtroopers, Jedis, Mandalorians and Wookies from the Star Wars universe will at this year’s Bridlington Comic Con.

Bridlington Comic Con 2021 will take place on Sunday, September 12, packed with celebrities, workshops, costumes and a full size replica of Jaws – from the film of the same name.

People will be able to interact with the killer shark and pose in it’s mouth. Visitors will also be able to sit with Gremlins and have an arresting experience with a genuine New York police car.

Celebrities at the event include Jet from Gladiators, actor Garrick Hagon (1977 Star Wars X-Wing pilot and Luke Skywalker’s best mate Biggs Darklighter), Louise Jameson (Tom Baker’s Doctor Who companion Leela) and Jon Campling who played King Regis in Final Fantasy 5 and the Hogwarts Express stopping Death Eater from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. He will be hosting a 50-minute wand workshop.

Top comic illustrators Garreth Sleightholme, Abbie Rial and Lee Bradley will be a big draw, offering free art workshops at the event.

A spokesman for the event said: “Bridlington Comic Con is back with a bang, and we can’t wait to make a splash with a whole range of family fun for a fab day out at Bridlington Spa. There’s something for everyone.

“People can meet, book photos, and ask questions to our special guests.

“Comic Cons are more than just comics these days, but they wouldn’t exist with out them! We are thrilled to have some fantastic artists guesting with us who will be holding workshops.

Guests Nocternal Naomi and Sourmash will be talking about how the cosplay community is a great escape and how it supports health and mental wellbeing.

“Cosplayers are the amazing costumed inhabitants and attendees of comic cons, giving people the opportunity to pose and chat with Disney princesses, Terminators, Manga and game characters.

“We are excited this year to have two professional cosplay guests Nocternal Naomi and Sourmash.

“We are also welcoming the amazing Sentinal Squad.

“The squad tours the country raising thousands of pounds for charities each year in their exact screen replica Stormtrooper, Jedi, Mandalorian and Wookie costumes from the Star Wars universe.

“This year they will be presenting a cheque to the charity Little Hiccups.

“Add to this, traders will be selling everything from original art to pop vinyl figures, there’s charity stalls with amazing prizes and displays, free creative workshops, table top gaming, arcade games, talks, support and loads and loads of fun.

“Cineworld is also providing some exciting back drops and we have our green screen photographer on hand to put you on any planet or movie location you like! Oh, and watch out for Daleks!”

