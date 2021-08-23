Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team join opertion to rescue four people and a dog

The coastguard teams carried out a cliff rescue using newly qualified specialist technicians and brought all four and their dog to safety.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team, HM Coastguard Hornsea and HM Coastguard Withernsea were all sent, along with Hornsea independent Rescue Boat.

Jordan Grebby, from Humber Coastguard, said: “It’s a reminder that however well you might know an area, the tides really can catch you out when you least expect it.

“Thankfully these people did exactly the right thing and called 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

“We had our teams there very quickly and used our expertise in cliff rescue to bring all of them to safety.