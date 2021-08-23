Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team join opertion to rescue four people and a dog
Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to help rescue four people and a dog at Mappleton Beach on Friday (August 20).
Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team, HM Coastguard Hornsea and HM Coastguard Withernsea were all sent, along with Hornsea independent Rescue Boat.
They carried out a cliff rescue using newly qualified specialist technicians and brought all four and their dog to safety.
Jordan Grebby, from Humber Coastguard, said: “It’s a reminder that however well you might know an area, the tides really can catch you out when you least expect it.
“Thankfully these people did exactly the right thing and called 999 and asked for the Coastguard.
“We had our teams there very quickly and used our expertise in cliff rescue to bring all of them to safety.
“Always keep a watchful eye on the tide while you’re on the beach, remember to leave plenty to time to get back and make sure you’ve got a well-charged mobile phone to call us if the worst happens.”