Bridlington barbers shop applying for a licence to sell alcohol

Downtown Barbers, on 10a Manor Street, is applying for a premises licence under Section 17 of the Licence Act. Photo courtesy of Downtown Barbers.

Downtown Barbers, on 10a Manor Street, is applying for a premises licence under Section 17 of the Licence Act.

The sale of alcohol is to be for consumption both on and off the premises.

The hours would be:

Monday to Wednesday, between 9am to 7pm, Thursday and Friday, between 9am and 8pm, Saturday between 8am and 8pm.

A spokesman said: “The idea behind the plan is that when people come to get their hair cut they can relax and have a beer while waiting or while having their hair trimmed.”