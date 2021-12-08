Bridlington barbers shop applying for a licence to sell alcohol
A Bridlington barbers shop is applying for a licence to sell alcohol.
Downtown Barbers, on 10a Manor Street, is applying for a premises licence under Section 17 of the Licence Act.
The sale of alcohol is to be for consumption both on and off the premises.
The hours would be:
Monday to Wednesday, between 9am to 7pm, Thursday and Friday, between 9am and 8pm, Saturday between 8am and 8pm.
A spokesman said: “The idea behind the plan is that when people come to get their hair cut they can relax and have a beer while waiting or while having their hair trimmed.”
Go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/business/licences-and-registrations/licensing-applications to find out more about the application.