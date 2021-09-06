Animated Objects Theatre Company set to host casting sessions for Odyssey films including one at Bridlington Spa

Animated Objects Theatre Company is running filming and casting sessions for volunteers along the coast as part of ‘The Odyssey – An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast’, including one at Bridlington Spa.

The completed films will tell Homer’s ancient story of the Trojan Wars reinvented to be set in the future – with the region’s stunning coastline as the dramatic backdrop.

Lee Threadgold, at Animated Objects Theatre Company, said: “We’re currently looking for people aged 16 and above and no previous experience is required – just the enthusiasm to be part of something involving the wider community. If you’d like to be involved, filming sessions will taking place at the following venues:

“Withernsea’s Meridian Centre – Wednesday, September 15.

“Bridlington Spa – Thursday, September 16.

“Hornsea Floral Hall – Friday, September 17.”

The timings are as follows:

5pm to 6.45pm: Speaking parts – the theatre company looking for people to play Goddesses and Gods; Kings and Queens and heroes and heroines.

7pm to 8pm: Warriors and Soldiers of Troy – the company needs women and men who are happy to get armoured up and bring some physicality to recreate some iconic scenes from the epic battles.

Mr Threadgold added: “There are some incredible characters in the story and plenty for everyone to get stuck into! Think Lightsabers and lasers rather than togas and swords.

“Email [email protected] or telephone 01723 378906 if you would like to be part of the adventure and let us know you’re coming along.