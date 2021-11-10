‘An Actor’s Life for Me’ show set to be performed at Bridlington Priory Church Rooms

Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry (left) will be presenting a cheque to Equity at the show performed by John D Slater (right).

The show, presented by Bijou Producations, will see Mr Slater celebrate 50-plus years of treading the boards on Monday, November 22 from 7pm.

The show, which runs until 9pm, will feature a selection of stories, songs, sketches and ‘a great deal of fun’. All proceeds from the event will go to the Actors Benevolent Fund.

Mr Slater said: “The event will be attended by Bridlington’s Mayor Liam Dealtry who will present the proceeds cheque to Equity’s regional organiser Dominic Bascombe.”

Admission to the show will be £5.