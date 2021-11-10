‘An Actor’s Life for Me’ show set to be performed at Bridlington Priory Church Rooms
John D Slater is set to perform ‘An Actor’s Life for Me’ at Bridlington Priory Church Rooms on the Church Green in Bridlington’s Old Town.
The show, presented by Bijou Producations, will see Mr Slater celebrate 50-plus years of treading the boards on Monday, November 22 from 7pm.
The show, which runs until 9pm, will feature a selection of stories, songs, sketches and ‘a great deal of fun’. All proceeds from the event will go to the Actors Benevolent Fund.
Mr Slater said: “The event will be attended by Bridlington’s Mayor Liam Dealtry who will present the proceeds cheque to Equity’s regional organiser Dominic Bascombe.”
Admission to the show will be £5.
Call 01262 601456 to find out more information and for ticket enquiries.