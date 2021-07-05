American and Classic Vehicle Show to be held at Hunmanby

An American Car and Classic Vehicle Show will take place outside The White Swan in Hunmanby this coming Sunday (July 11).An American Car and Classic Vehicle Show will take place outside The White Swan in Hunmanby this coming Sunday (July 11).

The event, which is raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, will be held between 10am and 4pm and will see a number of classic cars and motorbikes on display.

A spokesman said: “Why not take the train from Bridlington to Hunmanby to travel back in time for the American Car and Classic Vehicles Show on Cross Hill?

“The most scenic section of the Yorkshire Wolds Coast Railway Line is between Bridlington and Hunmanby, there are great views towards Flamborough and Sowerby as the train climbs out of Bridlington.

“Enjoy the amazing views of the big skies of the Yorkshire Wolds as the train climbs towards Speeton, summit of the line.

“Don’t forget to pick up a heritage trail and flower trail map from the leaflet racks at the station. Hunmanby station won 1st prize in December 2020 at the National Community Rail Awards.

“On display at the American Car and Classic Vehicle show will be a half size North Eastern Railway Tile Map.

“Work starts this month at Hunmanby Station on a full size one, over six foot tall!