All England Theatre Festival final held at Bridlington Spa tomorrow
The All England Theatre Festival English final is coming to Bridlington Spa this Saturday (August 7).
For the last six months, amateur drama groups throughout England have been competing for a place in this prestigious event.
A spokesman for the event said: “From a Dickens Ghost Story to a fiercely funny investigation of feminism this festival has plenty of thought-provoking theatre to offer.
“Audiences attending the 2.30pm matinee will be watching the Northern entry “The Signalman” – based on a Dickens short story – and Central’s entry “Five Kinds of Silence”.
The 7pm evening performance gives us Eastern Area’s savagely funny look at feminism and Western Area’s “Tone Clusters” which examines a 1989 murder.
Tickets for both sessions are available from the Spa with a discount for those attending both sessions.
The price for a single session £8 plus booking fee with a £4 discount if both sessions are booked together.
The Northern and Central Area winners will perform at the 2.30pm Saturday matinee while the 7pm evening session hosts the victors of the Western and Eastern Areas.