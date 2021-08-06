All England Theatre Festival final held at Bridlington Spa tomorrow

The “Tone Clusters” group will examine a 1989 murder.

For the last six months, amateur drama groups throughout England have been competing for a place in this prestigious event.

A spokesman for the event said: “From a Dickens Ghost Story to a fiercely funny investigation of feminism this festival has plenty of thought-provoking theatre to offer.

“Audiences attending the 2.30pm matinee will be watching the Northern entry “The Signalman” – based on a Dickens short story – and Central’s entry “Five Kinds of Silence”.

“The Signalman” is based on a Dickens short story.

The 7pm evening performance gives us Eastern Area’s savagely funny look at feminism and Western Area’s “Tone Clusters” which examines a 1989 murder.

Tickets for both sessions are available from the Spa with a discount for those attending both sessions.

The price for a single session £8 plus booking fee with a £4 discount if both sessions are booked together.