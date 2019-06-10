A new survey has ranked dozens of British seaside resorts - this is how Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington fared

Resorts on the Yorkshire coast have had mixed reviews in a new survey of the best and worst British seaside towns.

Consumer organisation Which? asked nearly 3,000 visitors about their recent trips to almost 100 resorts, giving them a rating out of five for a number of categories, including the beach, scenery, attractions, food and drink, entertainment and shopping.

Whitby impressed the visitors who took part in the survey.

Each town was also given an overall score, based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the town as a holiday destination.

The highest score in Yorkshire was given to Robin Hood's Bay, which was 13th in the list and scored 78% overall. It was given a five-star rating for scenery.

Whitby was not far behind, on 76%, and also got top marks for scenery and four out of five for value-for-money.

Filey's peace and quiet and its attractive seafront scored highly and it was given 73% overall.

Scarborough was mid-table, on 72%, but gained four stars in four categories - scenery, accommodation, attractions and entertainment.

But it was bad news for Bridlington, which only scored 56% - below Blackpool - and there were only 11 resorts classed lower.

It's highest score was three stars and its seafront and food and drink options only scored two stars. It got the lowest rating of all for shopping.