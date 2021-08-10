Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Hilderthorpe, Burlington, Bempton and Burton Agnes schools, along with Flamborough Sword Dancers and many more photos from 2007

Burlington Infant School’s ‘Afternoon Starters’ are pictured in 2007 with their teachers. Do you recognise any of the youngsters in Class 2? Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson (PA0738-5b)

Flamborough Girls: Jaz Stephenson, Lizzie Stadle, Alan Stadler (coach), Lauren Burton, Jessie Shipley, Chloe Hawsworth, Zoie Robson, Kimberley Smith. (DT0740-1A)

Burton Agnes School new starters were featured in the Bridlington Free Press back in 2007. Photograph by Paul Atkinson. (PA0738-20)

Archie Kenworthy, Beatrice Kenworthy, Emilia Kenworthy and Tilly Clarke at Burton Agnes Hall Jazz Festival in 2007. (Jazz ps0733-5m)

Gary Adams, Sue Saxby (slippery Sue), Kieran Deighton, 9, Connor Tandy, 9, Alex Templeton, 8, at the 6th Brid Scouts Weekend Camp in Rudston. (PA0737-19c)

Dave Grosse Soccer School, at Hilderthorpe School, receives a visit by Leeds United Football coaches in 2007. (LeedsUntd-0006)

Another group of Dave Grosse Soccer School pupils pose for a photograph at Hilderthorpe School in 2007. (LeedsUntd-0002)

Bempton School’s Gym Competition Winners pose for the Bridlington Free Press photographer in 2007. (PA0704-21)