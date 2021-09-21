Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Burlington, New Pasture Lane and Headlands Schools, Burlington Jackdaws Under 11s, and many more photos from 2013

Burlington Jackdaws Under 11s football team is pictured in new kit sponsored by Gavin and Jaz Aujla of Sewerby News. Do you recognise any of the footballers in the photograph? (nbfp-dt1344-1a)

Burlington Junior School pupils from the gardening club team up with the Rotary Club of Bridlington to plant 2,000 daffodil bulbs. (NBFP PA1346-9a)

Wednesday Social Club hamper winners are pictured at Bempton Old Village Hall in 2013. (NBFP PA1346-14)

Pupils take part an a special Health and Fitness session during Headlands School’s Alternative Curriculum Day in 2013. (NBFP PA1346-13a)

Students take part in an Enterprize Scheme challenge at Headlands School’s Alternative Curriculum Day in 2013. (NBFP PA1346-13e)

Terry Waite from Flamborough donates £590 towards the purchase of Life Boxes to the Rotary Club with the club also adding to the total. (NBFP PA1347-7)

An Anti Bullying Week at New Pasture Lane School in 2013. Pictured at the front are peer mentors at the school. (NBFP PA1347-1)

Hilderthorpe School’s Harbour Competition in 2013. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph? (NBFP Hilderthorpe ps1345-25)