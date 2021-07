The RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat crew ride through Bridlington, pulled by the special tractor, before launching into the sea at Bridlington. The parade followed a special service at Bridlington Priory. Does anyone know what year this event took place?

This photograph, by Paul Atkinson, shows the official opening of the new sculpture trail at South Landing, Flamborough. (PA0322-6)

Jessica Parkin, 11, Jane Parkin, Khristina Bowser, 12, and Lesley Bowser are pictured model making at Sewerby Hall. (PA0331-16d)

Bridlington Cycling Club’s 76 Mile Road Race on the Burton Fleming Circuit in 2003. Photo by Paul Atkinson. (PA0332-35i)

St Johns Sewerby Brownies are featured during the Lions Parade in 2003. Do you recognise anyone in the photo? (PA0331-31e)

Flamborough School holds a Greek day in 2005. Pictured are Mrs Kolter and Margaret Colley with third and fourth year pupils. (MB0506-42)

Bird boxes are presented to Mallard House by Bridlington in Bloom members back in 2005. (MB0506-43)

This Doberman Dog Show was one of the highlights of Skipsea Gala back in 2005. Photo by Paaul Atkinson. (PA0527-24c)