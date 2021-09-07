Focus on Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers

Regular contributor Aled Jones snapped this excellent image of the gardens at Sewerby Hall.

Alan Flynn sent in this expansive beachscape, showing why Bridlington is so popular with visitors.

David Jenkinson sent in this photograph of one of the land trains travelling between Sewerby and Bridlington.

Shirley Davy captures a pink and orange skyline above Bridlington.

Lisa Blosfelds focuses on a group of birdwatchers at RSPB Bempton.

Aled Jones took this great image of the beach close to the Spa complex.

Paul Morrison frames a ride at Bridlington Harbour.

Carol Jackson sent in this image of the fishing boats in Bridlington Harbour.