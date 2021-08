Aled Jones puts the Punch and Judy show at Sewerby Hall in the picture.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Alan Flynn frames the Gypsey Race dredger at low tide in Bridlington’s harbour.

Carol Jackson took this photograph of the Bridlington Lifeboat during the RNLI’s open day.

Glyn Machen snapped this classic view of Flamborough’s North Landing.

Michael Hunt focuses on a blooming buddleia bush in his garden.

Alison Cain sent in this image of Flamborough’s lighthouse.

Brigid Hutchinson, 13, took this photo of a north beach breaker.

Paul Morrison uses some ominous clouds above Sewerby to good effect for this photograph.