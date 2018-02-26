Man's body found at bottom of Bempton Cliffs

A man's body has been found at the foot of the cliffs at Bempton.

The RNLI were called out to Bempton Cliffs, north of Bridlington, yesterday afternoon (Sunday February 25) where the man's body was recovered from the water.

Several coastguard teams and Humberside Police were called to the scene at around 4pm.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The body of a man was discovered at the foot of the cliffs at Bempton at 4pm on Sunday 25 February.

"He has not yet been formally identified and his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"A file has been prepared for the coroner."