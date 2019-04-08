Luke's play about panto - Oh No It Isn't! - comes to studio theatre

Luke Adamson, who was first in York Theatre Royal pantomime as a child and returned as a professional actor in the 2017-18 Jack and the Beanstalk, has written a play about backstage at a pantomime called Oh No It Isn’t!

It’s the final performance of Cinderella in a moth-eaten, regional theatre and backstage tensions threaten to boil over onstage.

Will the egotism, one-upmanship and sexual politics remain confined to the dressing room?

Will the ugly sisters keep the professional professional and the personal personal?

Will we ever find out what happened during Babes In The Wood?

Based on a lifetime of experience onstage and backstage Oh No It Isn’t at York Theatre Royal Studio is a hilariously funny and beautifully moving new play exploring the highs and lows of life in the theatre. Using real anecdotes and stories it is an impassioned yet tender love letter to the world of performance.

It is on at York Theatre Royal Studio on Wednesday April 17 and Thursday April 18, daily at 7.45pm

This show is not suitable for children

Tickets £10

Box office 01904 623568 or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk