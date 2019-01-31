It’s a hat-trick for Scarborough insurance brokers

Three Scarborough insurance brokers are celebrating a hat-trick of industry qualifications.

Matthew Ramsden, Clark Lofthouse and Jenna Jackson from JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers in Scarborough have all been awarded the Level 3 Certificate in Insurance from the Chartered Institute of Insurance (CII) – a core qualification for people working in the industry.

Matthew, 26, from Bridlington, joined JM Glendinning as an Apprentice. He stayed with the company following his apprenticeship and completion of the Level 2 qualification in Business Administration and has now been awarded the Cert CII Certificate as part of his ongoing professional development at the company.

Clark, 26, from Scarborough, also joined the company as an apprentice in 2016.

As well as achieving the CII Certificate this year, Clark has also recently completed a Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration.

And Jenna, from Scarborough, who joined JM Glendinning from a local insurance broker, has just passed her final examination to be awarded the CII Level 3 Certificate after taking a break from her studies.

JM Glendinning Managing Director Alison Piercy took over the business three years ago from its founder Tony Green.

She said: “The Level 3 Certificate in Insurance is an important qualification for people working across all parts of the insurance industry.

“It develops key knowledge in areas including the regulatory environment, underwriting and claims, and provides the grounding for subsequent studies and specialisms.

“I’m so pleased for Matthew, Clark and Jenna; their achievements are testament to their hard work and commitment, and they bring a huge amount to our team here in Scarborough.

“It’s very important to us that the people who come and work here have every opportunity to develop, grow and reach their full potential, and these three all have very bright futures ahead of them.”

JM Glendinning has been operating in Scarborough for over 40 years and employs ten people at its office on Westborough.

The firm has extensive experience in business and personal insurance across the hospitality and agricultural sectors, as well as a wide range of other trades and specialisms.