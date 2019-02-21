IN PICTURES: Bygone British sitcoms - see if your favourite is here

1. Magic our Maurice

Oh No, It's Selwyn Froggitt ran on the ITV network from 1974 to 1978. ''The series starred Bill Maynard as Selwyn Froggitt, a council labourer, Scarsdale Working Men's Club secretary, hapless handyman and all-round public nuisance.''His catchphrase was, while giving the thumbs up, Magic Our Maurice''It was created by Roy Clarke, who wrote the pilot episode transmitted in 1974, but the series was mostly written by Alan Plater.

third party

other