Open Air Theatre

In date order: All the acts announced so far for summer 2019 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The line-up is taking shape for the summer 2019 season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Some are sold out, and tickets for the latest to be announced, West End Proms, go on sale on Friday 29 March. Tickets, where available, can be booked via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

Takes place on 8 June.

1. Hacienda Classical

Takes place on 26 June.

2. Cliff Richard

Takes place on 5 July.

3. West End Proms

Takes place on 18 July.

4. Years & Years

