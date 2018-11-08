Get your tickets for a superb celebration of Yorkshire Coast businesses

Tickets are being snapped up for the business event of the year on the Yorkshire Coast – so it’s time to get yours !

The Scarborough News Business Awards take place on Friday November 30 at Scarborough Spa, a glittering night where the coast’s array of businesses, large and small, are celebrated.

The main sponsor is McCain Foods and compere is Look North presenter Harry Gration.

Tickets cost £70 plus VAT each; see here.

Or for enquiries and to buy contact Rosie Ohana at rosie.ohana@jpress.co.uk or call her on 0113 4146384.

We’ve had dozens of entries, nominating businesses large and small from Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Filey and Ryedale.

The black-tie event at Scarborough Spa has another lively theme, this year the fab music of the 1960s.

The event is run by The Scarborough News and its sister titles the Bridlington Free Press and Whitby Gazette, supported by our great Events Team.

The shortlisted entrants in the various categories are:

Young Entrepreneur

Aimee Evans, Benjamin Worrall, Eliza McMillan.

New Business of the Year

Furbellow & Co, CPA Tree Surgery, Sweet Dreams.

Small Business of the Year

Askew Brook Ltd, Dexter’s Surf Shop, Hawkes Health and Fitness, Infiniti Roofing, Michelle Hatton School of Dance & Performing Arts.

Medium Business of the Year

Ellerby Country Inn, Castle Employment, Wold Top Brewery, Dennis Distribution.

Large Business of the Year

Bee Health, Flamingo Land, YH Training Services, McCain, Alexander Dennis – Plaxton.

Employer of the Year

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, Dale Power Solutions, YH Training Services, Hallgarth Accountants Ltd, McCain.

Women in Business

Covered By Angels, Inspire UK, Cura Financial Services Ltd.

Tourism Business

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, The Stables at Cross Butts, Ellerby Hotel, Wrea Head Country Cottages.

Export Achievement

To be announced on the night.

Bridlington/East Yorkshire Outstanding Business of the Year

To be announced on the night.

Best Community Contribution by a Business

Marton Road One Stop, Askew Brook, Bike About Filey, Tesco Bridlington, Sirius Minerals, Krash Labs Digital CIC.

Apprentice of the Year

Hannah Magowan, Evie McCulloch-Holmes, Chloe Gibson, Rhys Holder, Luke Bielby, Shelby Pickering, Sam Whitehead, Joseph Lees, Liza Mainprize, Josie Page, Helena Greenwood.

Business Person of the Year

To be announced on the night.

Scarborough News Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night.

Category sponsors for 2018 include West Building Supplies, Lloyd Dowson, the University of Hull, YH Training, Boyes, Plaxton, Handelsbanken, Coventry University, Travel Counsellors Carl & Diane Breton, Plaxton and Scarborough Business Ambassadors.

Thank you to Sheffield International Venues of the Spa for their co-operation.