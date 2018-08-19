Fire rips through Rudston farm's corn crops and combine harvester

A combine harvester caught fire as a large crop of corn went up in flames on a farm in the village of Rudston near Bridlington.

Around 1,000 square metres of the crop were damaged by the blaze which tore through the farmland on Saturday morning.

Farm workers tried to put out the blaze using two dry powder fire extinguishers before the fire service arrived.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident shortly before 11.30am and when a fire crew arrived at the scene they used a large hose to dose the flames.